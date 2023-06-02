394 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

AON opened at $312.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

