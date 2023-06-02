37,589 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Kirby comprises about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.06% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kirby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

