350 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.68. 298,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

