29,180 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,655,403.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Recommended Stories

