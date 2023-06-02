22nd Century Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.4 %
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 25,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,458. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34.
Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 212,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,901,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
