22nd Century Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 25,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,458. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 212,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,901,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

