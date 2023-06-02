20,782 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,078 shares of company stock worth $16,268,086. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

ELF traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 431,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,630. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

