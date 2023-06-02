203,399 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,098,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $15,884,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $272.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

