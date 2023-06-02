1ST Source Bank Has $3.38 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

ISRG traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.24. 606,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,422. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.