1ST Source Bank Has $3.06 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.28. 411,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,563. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.