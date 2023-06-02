1ST Source Bank Has $2.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $812.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $653.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.85. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.35 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.