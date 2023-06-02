1ST Source Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.91. 37,542,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,801,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

