1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

