1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,214 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VWO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 7,799,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,036,913. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

