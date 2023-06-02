1ST Source Bank Buys 1,791 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oracle by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,623,000 after buying an additional 2,576,698 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 5,012,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

