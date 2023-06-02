1ST Source Bank Acquires 221 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.83. 970,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

