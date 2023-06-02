1peco Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.51 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $34.51 million and $309.46 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

