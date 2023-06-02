176,477 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 269.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 471,905 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 400,170 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 460.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 392,372 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in eHealth by 19.5% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

EHTH stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

