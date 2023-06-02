163 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 60,438 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

TT opened at $165.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

