1,326 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,635 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,530,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $189.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
