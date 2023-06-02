10,382 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.33. 2,738,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

