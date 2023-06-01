Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.591-1.593 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $135.09. 4,408,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,538. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.29.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

