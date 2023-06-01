Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells $2,401,600.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZNTL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 1,338,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

