Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells $2,401,600.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 1,338,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

