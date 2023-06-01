Zcash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.85 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $516.17 million and $14.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.61 or 0.00117590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

