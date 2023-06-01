Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 465,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 159,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Yalla Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

