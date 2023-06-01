Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 465,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 159,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Yalla Group Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
