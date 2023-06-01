Wrapped Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.22 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.22 million and approximately $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

