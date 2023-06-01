World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $57.02 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $57.02 million and $652,135.40 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00052719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,196,655 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

