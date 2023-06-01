Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.66. 118,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 32,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
