WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.92. Approximately 35,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 80,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4,172.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.