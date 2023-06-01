Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 17.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a one year low of 16.06 and a one year high of 36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

