Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 632 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

