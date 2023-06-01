Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $47,436.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $47,436.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.
WLFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
