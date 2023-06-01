Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $47,436.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $47,436.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.1% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 597,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.