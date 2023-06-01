Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $55.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

WBS stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

