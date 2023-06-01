Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $55.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.42.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
