Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.72. 5,005,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,882,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $189,889.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,356 shares of company stock valued at $987,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

