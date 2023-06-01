Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
