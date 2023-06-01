Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.30 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and $796,309.14 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,604,077 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.