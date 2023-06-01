Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 24531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

