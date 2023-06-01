Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 7,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

