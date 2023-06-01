Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 7,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
