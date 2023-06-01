Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.27 and traded as high as C$23.95. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 15,587 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WJX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Wajax Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.
Wajax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 39.17%.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
