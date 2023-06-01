VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.95 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

