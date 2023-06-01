Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 82 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,889. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.