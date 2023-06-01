Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $50,007.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,833.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00337179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00542758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00066269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00418966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,873,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

