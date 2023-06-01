Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.