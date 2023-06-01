Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 40,000 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 863,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

