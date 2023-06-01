Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 18,395 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $618.05. 627,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,100. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average of $492.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

