Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 3,984,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.