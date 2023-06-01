Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,694.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,183 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

