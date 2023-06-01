Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3145 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,999,000 after purchasing an additional 676,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 661,939 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

