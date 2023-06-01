Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,682,000 after acquiring an additional 233,302 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.09. The stock had a trading volume of 897,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,131. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $269.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

