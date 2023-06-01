Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,576,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.