VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 6.80% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $65,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 118,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,002. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

